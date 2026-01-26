Ersson was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Islanders.

Ersson has had mixed results over his last four starts, going 2-1-1 with a 3.08 GAA and .893 save percentage. He's made a pair of starts against the Islanders this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he posted a 2.77 GAA and .895 save percentage across those outings, both of which were shootout wins.