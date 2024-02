Ersson will tend the twine versus Toronto on the road Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson will be making his 10th appearance in the Flyers' last 11 outings after stepping into the starting role. The 24-year-old Swede is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.67 GAA and .932 save percentage. Fantasy players probably shouldn't expect Cal Petersen to steal too many starts away from Ersson the rest of the way.