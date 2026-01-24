Ersson stopped 32 of 35 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Ersson was facing a difficult matchup against one of the best teams in the league, but he earned the win while posting a save percentage above .910 just for the second time since Dec. 23. Ersson should remain as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder for the time being, but he's going to return to a backup role once Dan Vladar (lower body) returns. Ersson hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity, as he's gone 2-2-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .873 save percentage over his last six starts.