Ersson made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Auston Matthews picked him apart with a natural hat trick in a 7:49 span in the second period. And William Nylander scored the winner, going five hole in overtime. The loss snapped Ersson's three-game winning streak, but it's hard to fault him against that kind of potent offense. He is 15-9-4 with a 2.55 GAA and .900 save percentage.