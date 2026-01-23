Ersson was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus Colorado.

Ersson will make his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-2-1 in his last five outings with a 3.60 GAA and .859 save percentage. While the 26-year-old backstop continues to see the bulk of the workload for the Flyers, the impending return of Dan Vladar (lower body) figures to see Ersson relegated to the back-up role once again.