Ersson is set to start on the road against Vegas on Monday.

Ersson is struggling, going 0-2-0 while allowing eight goals on 47 shots (.830 save percentage) across his past three appearances. This has also been a rough campaign for him overall -- he's 6-8-4 with a 3.43 GAA and an .855 save percentage in 19 outings. Vegas has won its past seven games to improve to 24-11-12 on the season, and the Golden Knights have scored at least six goals in three of their past four games, so it doesn't look like things are going to get any easier for Ersson on Monday.