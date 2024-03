Ersson will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson is 21-15-7 with a 2.73 GAA and an .895 save percentage as the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender this season. He will face a battle for the job from Russian netminder Ivan Fedotov, who joined the team Friday and should get his first NHL start next week. Ersson will face the Blackhawks, who are last in NHL scoring, averaging 2.18 goals.