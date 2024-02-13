Ersson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Ersson didn't have the easiest of outings, but he did well enough to earn his third straight win thanks to a third-period surge from the Flyers. During that streak, the 24-year-old has allowed five goals on 73 shots. Ersson is up to 15-9-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Flyers' defensive structure should shelter him a bit, though he'll still need to put up positive results to keep the No. 1 job.