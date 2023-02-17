Ersson stopped nine of 11 shots in relief of Carter Hart in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

By the time Ersson entered the contest, the Kraken already held a 4-0 lead. The 23-year-old did alright -- there was no stopping Yanni Gourde's power-play tally, and Matty Beniers scored on a breakaway off a turnover. Ersson still has yet to lose at the NHL level. He's 5-0-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage through eight appearances. The Flyers are currently carrying three goalies on their active roster, so it's unclear if Ersson will get a chance to start in Vancouver, Calgary or Edmonton during the remainder of the road trip.