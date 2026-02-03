Ersson (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Washington, per NHL.com.

Ersson went 2-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA in his last eight outings prior to suffering his lower-body injury. With the 26-year-old netminder on the shelf, Aleksei Kolosov figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Dan Vladar on Tuesday. At this point, Ersson may struggle to secure regular opportunities behind Vladar even once given the all-clear.