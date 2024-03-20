Ersson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Toronto.

Ersson played with the lead for the majority of the contest, including stopping all 18 shots sent his way in the first two periods. The Maple Leafs finally solved Ersson in the final frame, including a William Nylander goal on the power play, but he turned away enough shots for a solid win. This was only Ersson's third win in seven games for the month of March, allowing three goals or less in six of those starts. Based on his recent performance and the Flyers' playoff position, he could be a valuable goalie in deeper leagues or as a streamer depending on your matchup needs.