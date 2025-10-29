Ersson made 24 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The first goal snuck between Ersson's pad and the goal post in the first period, and the second was a pure fluke in the third frame. Sidney Crosby backhanded a pass from behind the net, but it hit Nick Seeler's shoulder and dropped in behind Ersson. He has now won two games in a row while allowing five goals after surrendering eight markers while dropping two games to start the season. Ersson's game may be tightening up.