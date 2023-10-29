Ersson stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

Anaheim scored its first goal just 58 seconds into the first period and never stopped attacking, building a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the game before Philly even got on the board. Ersson wasn't as much to blame as his defense in this one, but the 24-year-old netminder has still been beaten 12 times on 50 shots through his first two starts of the season. Next time the Flyers decide to give Carter Hart a breather, it could be Felix Sandstrom's turn to man the crease.