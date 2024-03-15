Ersson was removed after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first period of a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

He played the first period, but was stapled to the bench to start the second. The Leafs had come at Ersson in waves in the frame, and their three goals were the NHL's best eighth time the Leafs had scored at least three first-period goals. Ersson may be wearing down after a strong start to the season. He is 4-5-2 in the last month (11 starts) with 30 goals allowed. Overall, his save percentage has dropped to .898.