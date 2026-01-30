Hill stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Hill is now 2-2-1 over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's allowed 21 goals in that span, with the Stars' top six rallying for three goals during the second period to turn this performance upside down for the netminder. He's now at a 3-2-3 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .855 save percentage over 10 appearances. The Golden Knights' defense tend to limit shots against, so Hill's save percentage is likely to remain quite low as long as he's regularly leaking three or more goals. He won't have to wait long for his next start -- the Golden Knights host the Kraken on Saturday before visiting the Ducks on Sunday for a weekend back-to-back set, which will likely see Hill and Akira Schmid split the starts.