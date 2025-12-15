Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Sent down Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coghlan was assigned to AHL Henderson on Monday.
Coghlan spent the past week with the Golden Knights, but he didn't appear in any games during his time with the NHL club. He should have more consistent opportunities for playing time with the Silver Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Pair of points in Henderson's win•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Waived by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Returns to Vegas•
-
Jets' Dylan Coghlan: Returns to minors•
-
Jets' Dylan Coghlan: Recalled from AHL Manitoba•