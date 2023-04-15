Stone (back) is practicing in a regular jersey Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Stone has been out of action since Jan. 12 and the Golden Knights couldn't activate him from long-term injured reserve during the regular season as it would have put the team well over the salary cap. It may be no surprise that he is ready to go for the start of playoffs as there is no salary cap in the postseason, Stone had 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games this campaign.