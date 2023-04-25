Stone logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Stone continues to chip in, as he's now produced two goals and three assists through four playoff contests. He set up Brett Howden's empty-net tally to seal Monday's win, which put Vegas ahead 3-1 in the series. Stone has added 10 shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the first round.