Laczynski was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.

Laczynski will provide depth for Vegas up front, as the team had only 12 healthy forwards prior to the 28-year-old's promotion. The 2016 sixth-round pick leads the Silver Knights in scoring this season with 13 goals and 36 points over 33 outings.

