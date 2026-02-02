Golden Knights' Tanner Laczynski: Elevated from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laczynski was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Laczynski will provide depth for Vegas up front, as the team had only 12 healthy forwards prior to the 28-year-old's promotion. The 2016 sixth-round pick leads the Silver Knights in scoring this season with 13 goals and 36 points over 33 outings.
