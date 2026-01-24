Laczynski recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Laczynski has earned two helpers over five games with the Golden Knights this season. The 28-year-old is up with the big club to provide some center depth, as the team has been trying wingers Mitch Marner and Reilly Smith down the middle in recent weeks. Laczynski has added 11 shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in his time with the big club, which has mostly come on the fourth line.