Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin: Earns two points Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nikishin scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.
Nikishin is up to two goals and four assists over nine outings in January. The defenseman could be in line for extra power-play time while Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) works his way back to health. Nikishin has six goals, 20 points, 72 shots on net, 87 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 47 appearances this season.
