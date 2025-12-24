Nikishin was seen icing his right ankle in the locker room following Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't have an update on the defenseman's status, Cory Lavalette of The North State Journal reports.

Nikishin's injury could complicate things for the Hurricanes, who are also missing Jaccob Slavin (upper body). Nikishin will have some time to rest ahead of Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.