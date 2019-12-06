Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two points in extra-time win
Svechnikov finished Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose with a goal and an assist. He also scored the only goal in the shootout.
The 19-year-old leads the Hurricanes with 31 points after putting up two more versus the Sharks, leaving Svechnikov six points shy of his 2018-19 point total. Safe to say he'll surpass the 37 points from a year ago, as Svechnikov looks to be a star in the making. He dished out a pair of hits and also blocked a shot.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Leads team in scoring•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores in third straight game•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Snaps home OT winner•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Stays hot with three points•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pair of assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Hot streak continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.