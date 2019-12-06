Svechnikov finished Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over San Jose with a goal and an assist. He also scored the only goal in the shootout.

The 19-year-old leads the Hurricanes with 31 points after putting up two more versus the Sharks, leaving Svechnikov six points shy of his 2018-19 point total. Safe to say he'll surpass the 37 points from a year ago, as Svechnikov looks to be a star in the making. He dished out a pair of hits and also blocked a shot.