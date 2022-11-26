Raanta will guard the home crease against Calgary on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta was slated to start Wednesday against Arizona, but apparently tweaked something at morning practice, so Pyotr Kochetkov received the last two starts. Raanta is 3-2-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .902 save percentage this season, going 0-2-1 in his last three games. He faces the Flames, who have struggled in their last two games, scoring only once.