Raanta made 27 saves Sunday during a 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

He took a shutout into the third period, and while the Isles did finally get on the board, they were down 4-0 before they did so. The 33-year-old netminder sports a 3-1 record and a .915 save percentage to begin Carolina's playoff run, and with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) not 100 percent, Raanta should be between the pipes again Tuesday as the Canes try to punch their tickets to the second round.