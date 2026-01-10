Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Facing Kraken
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bussi will patrol the home crease against Seattle on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Bussi has won his last two outings while allowing four goals on 52 shots. He has a 15-2-1 record with one shutout, a 2.29 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 18 appearances this campaign. Seattle sits 26th in the league this season with 2.76 goals per game.
