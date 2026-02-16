Bussi signed a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Bussi has had a strong start to his NHL career during the 2025-26 campaign after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers, going 23-3-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .906 save percentage over 27 appearances to begin the year. His extension will keep him under contract with Carolina through the 2028-29 season.