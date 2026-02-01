Bussi stopped 11 of 13 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Bussi didn't have his best performance, but he was able to earn his fifth straight win. He's faced fewer than 20 shots in three of those victories, as the Hurricanes have their preferred defense rolling in strong form. Bussi improved to 21-3-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 25 starts this season. The 27-year-old has mostly shared the crease with Frederik Andersen lately, so it wouldn't be surprising if the two goalies split the last two games before the Olympic break. The Hurricanes host the Senators on Tuesday before visiting the Rangers on Thursday.