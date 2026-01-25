Bussi made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The rookie netminder had his shutout spoiled by Tim Stutzle midway through the second period, but Bussi otherwise had an answer for everything Ottawa fired his way. Bussi has won three straight starts and six of his last seven, posting a stellar 1.72 GAA and .927 save percentage over that stretch while locking down the top job in the Carolina crease.