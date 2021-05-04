Hamilton scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Chicago.
He opened the scoring 6:33 into the first period before helping to set up Sebastian Aho for the eventual game-winner midway through the second. The goal was Hamilton's 10th, marking the seventh straight season in which he's reached double digits, and overall he has 42 points through 52 games.
