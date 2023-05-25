Andersen turned aside 20 of 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Carolina lost Andersen's previous two starts despite him stopping 73 of 77 shots over that span. In contrast, the Hurricanes were able to provide him with decent offensive support Wednesday, but that didn't change the result. Andersen was beaten twice in the first period and surrendered a goal in each of the second and third frames. With Carolina eliminated from contention, the goaltender has finished the playoffs with a 5-3 record, 1.83 GAA and .927 save percentage in nine appearances.