Andersen is expected to be in net Thursday against Edmonton, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 GAA, and .964 save percentage in two starts. He's a good goaltender off to an amazing start, but the Oilers are a high-end offensive team. This will be a bigger challenge than Andersen's first two opponents of the season, which were Columbus and Seattle.