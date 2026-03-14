Andersen will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Adam Gold of 99.9 The Fan.

Andersen has won his last two outings despite allowing seven goals on 44 shots. He has a 10-11-5 record this season with a 3.18 GAA and an .872 save percentage across 26 appearances. Tampa Bay sits third in the league with 3.52 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.