Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Penguins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will start Sunday's road matchup against Pittsburgh, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen has stopped 84 of the 98 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 12-11-5 record during the 2025-26 campaign with a 3.19 GAA and an .872 save percentage across 28 appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for sixth in the league this season with 3.45 goals per game.
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