Andersen will patrol the home crease against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Andersen is coming off a 44-save performance in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Colorado. He has stopped 128 of the 142 shots he has faced en route to a 4-1-0 record to begin the 2025-26 season. Vegas is tied for ninth in the league with 3.44 goals per game this campaign.