Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Gets Denmark's first Games' win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen made 33 saves for Denmark on Sunday in a 4-2 win over Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
It was Denmark's first win of the Games and first at an Olympics involving NHL players. Andersen put up a strong performance, and he will likely be in net Tuesday when Denmark faces Czechia in the qualification playoffs.
