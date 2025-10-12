Andersen stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

The veteran netminder gave up a goal in each period and appeared to allow an OT winner to Bobby Brink as well, only for the tally to get taken off the board upon video review due to goaltender interference. Seth Jarvis then took advantage of the second chance for Carolina, giving Andersen his second win in two starts. He hasn't looked particularly sharp between the pipes to begin the campaign, allowing six goals on only 45 shots, but with Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body) out until at least next weekend, Andersen should see a heavy workload early.