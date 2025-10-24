Andersen stopped 44 of 48 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Andersen got back in the win column after his first loss of the season Monday in Vegas. It wasn't without drama -- the Hurricanes squandered a 4-1 lead after one period, but Andersen was clutch in overtime and turned aside all three of Colorado's shootout attempts. The 36-year-old netminder is now 4-1-0 with a 2.72 GAA and a .901 save percentage through five outings. The Hurricanes wrap up this six-game road trip in Dallas on Saturday, which is likely to be another challenging matchup for a team missing five regulars from the lineup.