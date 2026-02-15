default-cbs-image
Andersen will start Sunday's Olympic round-robin game in goal against Latvia.

It will be the second start of the Olympics for Andersen. The 36-year-old started Denmark's first group play game against Germany, stopping 23 of the 26 shots that he faced. With the team on the front end of a back-to-back Saturday, Andersen got the game off, but he is returning to the net Sunday.

