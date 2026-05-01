Andersen is expected to get the starting nod at home for Game 1 against the Flyers on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Considering Andersen went a perfect 4-0 in the opening-round series versus the Senators, while posting a 1.10 GAA, .955 save percentage and one shutout, it would have been quite the shock to see him removed from the crease for the second round. At this point, it would likely take multiple bad outings by the veteran netminder for him to lose the starting role in Carolina.