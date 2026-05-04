Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated starter for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Philadelphia on Monday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.
Andersen opened Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 19 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Flyers on Saturday. He has surrendered only five goals on 129 shots en route to a 5-0 record this postseason.
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