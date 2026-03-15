Andersen made 17 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Andersen has won three straight games (3-0-0); he beat the Oilers, Penguins and LIghtning. He's alternating starts with Brandon Bussi right now, who is 1-2-0 this month. Carolina sits on the top of the Eastern Conference with 90 points, so it has plenty of wiggle room to give Bussi a rest before the playoffs start. Andersen will benefit from that.