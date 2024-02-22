Chatfield (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Florida, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Chatfield also missed Monday's 6-3 win over Chicago. He has five goals, 14 points, 40 hits and 44 blocks in 49 contests this season. With Chatfield unavailable, Tony DeAngelo will serve on the third pairing Thursday.
