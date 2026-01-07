Miller scored two goals, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Dallas.

Miller caught fire in the early stages of Tuesday's contest. He scored the opening goal nearly seven minutes into the first period before grabbing the primary helper on Logan Stankoven's goal later on. Just five minutes after the start of the second, Miller scored his second goal of the night to secure his second multi-goal game of the season. Overall, the 25-year-old blueliner has four goals, 15 assists, 59 shots on net, 47 hits and 36 blocks through 35 games this season. He now has six points in as many games and is above the pace needed for the third 30-plus point season of his career. Miller's move to Carolina has rejuvenated his offensive prowess, giving him a point ceiling near his career high of 43 tallies in 79 regular-season games during the 2022-23 season. This fact, combined with his solid package of category-coverage stats, makes him a solid fantasy option in nearly all league formats.