Miller (lower body) is a game-time decision Monday versus the Rangers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Miller has two goals, 13 points, 30 PIM, 42 hits and 33 blocks in 29 appearances in 2025-26. He was also labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Detroit and ultimately missed that contest. Mike Reilly might draw out of the lineup if Miller is ready to return.