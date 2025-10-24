Miller (lower body) was a late scratch for Thursday's game in Colorado.

Miller took part in Carolina's pregame warmups before he was ruled out for the game. He has two goals and four points in six appearances with the Hurricanes in 2025-26. It wasn't immediately clear why he wasn't in the lineup. Joel Nystrom, who was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday, will make his NHL debut if he arrives in time to face the Avalanche.