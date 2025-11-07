Miller posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Any hopes of easing Miller back in after a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury were dashed when Jalen Chatfield (upper body) exited the game after a high hit. The 25-year-old Miller logged 23:13 of ice time and appears no worse for wear, so he should be ready to resume his usual top-four duties as the Hurricanes continue to navigate a brutal stretch of injuries. Miller has supplied five points, 16 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances.