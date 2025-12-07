Miller notched an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Miller was back in the lineup with 20:04 of ice time after missing a game due to an illness. The 25-year-old has four assists over his last six outings as he continues to hold down a top-four role for the Hurricanes. On the year, he's produced 12 points, 42 shots on net, 29 hits, 20 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 20 contests. If he can sustain that pace on offense, he's got plenty of fantasy value as an all-around contributor.