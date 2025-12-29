Miller (lower body) will draw into the lineup for Monday's home contest against the Rangers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

While Shayne Gostisbehere (groin) won't be available Monday, the Hurricanes will get Miller back in the lineup after a brief one-game absence. Miller is set to fill a second-pairing role next to Jalen Chatfield against the Rangers, while Alexander Nikishin and Sean Walker will comprise the No. 1 pairing.