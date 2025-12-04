Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (illness) is not expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News
Miller was deemed questionable to play prior to the contest, but it looks like he'll have to miss at least one game. Mike Reilly figures to step into the lineup in place of Miller, who will try to be ready for Saturday's game versus the Predators.
